Legendary Bollywood actor Dilip Kumar , who was admitted to a hospital in Mumbai following complaints of breathlessness, on Wednesday underwent a successful pleural aspiration procedure, according to the actor's family friend.

The 98-year-old actor is under treatment at the suburban Khar-based Hinduja Hospital, a non-Covid facility, since Sunday.

Kumar, who was diagnosed with bilateral pleural effusion -- a build-up of excess fluid between the layers of the pleura outside the lungs -- is expected to return home tomorrow, said family friend Faisal Farooqui.

"They are optimistic that he will be discharged tomorrow (Thursday)," Farooqui wrote on Twitter.

Dr Jalil Parkar , the chest specialist treating the legendary actor, told PTI news agency that Kumar was stable and likely to be discharged soon.

Dilip Kumar, whose career spans over five decades with hits like "Mughal-e-Azam", "Devdas", "Naya Daur", and "Ram Aur Shyam", was admitted to the Hinduja hospital last month for a regular health check-up.

Kumar's last big screen appearance was the 1998 film "Qila".

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.