Subscribe
My Reads e-paper Newsletters IFSC Code Finder New
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Subscribe
OPEN APP
Home >News >India >Dilip Kumar's health condition stable, likely to be discharged tomorrow

Dilip Kumar's health condition stable, likely to be discharged tomorrow

Premium
A file photo of veteran actor Dilip Kumar
1 min read . 03:36 PM IST Livemint

  • Dilip Kumar was diagnosed with bilateral pleural effusion -- a build-up of excess fluid between the layers of the pleura outside the lungs
  • Dr Jalil Parkar , the chest specialist treating the legendary actor, informed the media that Dilip Kumar was stable

Legendary Bollywood actor Dilip Kumar , who was admitted to a hospital in Mumbai following complaints of breathlessness, on Wednesday underwent a successful pleural aspiration procedure, according to the actor's family friend.

Legendary Bollywood actor Dilip Kumar , who was admitted to a hospital in Mumbai following complaints of breathlessness, on Wednesday underwent a successful pleural aspiration procedure, according to the actor's family friend.

The 98-year-old actor is under treatment at the suburban Khar-based Hinduja Hospital, a non-Covid facility, since Sunday.

TRENDING STORIES See All

The 98-year-old actor is under treatment at the suburban Khar-based Hinduja Hospital, a non-Covid facility, since Sunday.

TRENDING STORIES See All
Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 30 Days FREE Trial

Kumar, who was diagnosed with bilateral pleural effusion -- a build-up of excess fluid between the layers of the pleura outside the lungs -- is expected to return home tomorrow, said family friend Faisal Farooqui.

"They are optimistic that he will be discharged tomorrow (Thursday)," Farooqui wrote on Twitter.

Dr Jalil Parkar , the chest specialist treating the legendary actor, told PTI news agency that Kumar was stable and likely to be discharged soon.

Dilip Kumar, whose career spans over five decades with hits like "Mughal-e-Azam", "Devdas", "Naya Daur", and "Ram Aur Shyam", was admitted to the Hinduja hospital last month for a regular health check-up.

Kumar's last big screen appearance was the 1998 film "Qila".

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!