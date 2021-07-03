Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Dilip Kumar still in ICU but stable, Saira Banu thanks fans for unending support

Dilip Kumar still in ICU but stable, Saira Banu thanks fans for unending support

Dilip Kumar was admitted to the same hospital in June following episodes of breathlessness.
1 min read . 05:46 PM IST Livemint( with inputs from PTI )

  • His breathlessness seems to be under control. He is still being kept under observation (in ICU) that is what the family wants. Looking at his age and all they want to make sure he is problem free before he leaves, hospital sources

Bollywood legend Dilip Kumar, who has been admitted to the intensive care unit (ICU) in a Mumbai-based hospital, is stable and under observation, his wife Saira Banu said on Saturday.

“Sahab is much better. We are still in the ICU. He is very stable and very well today. (Need) Prayers to get him out of here hale and hearty. Let us get out of the woods, we are still in the woods," Banu told PTI. She also thanked fans and well-wishers for their unending care and support for Kumar.

“Sahab is much better. We are still in the ICU. He is very stable and very well today. (Need) Prayers to get him out of here hale and hearty. Let us get out of the woods, we are still in the woods," Banu told PTI. She also thanked fans and well-wishers for their unending care and support for Kumar.

According to a hospital source, Kumar's breathlessness is also under control. However, he will continue to remain in the hospital for a day or two. 

"His breathlessness seems to be under control. He is still being kept under observation (in ICU) that is what the family wants. Looking at his age and all they want to make sure he is problem free before he leaves from here," a hospital source told PTI.

Kumar was admitted in suburban Khar-based Hinduja Hospital, a non-COVID-19 facility, on Tuesday. The 98-year-old Hindi film idol was admitted to the hospital to address age-related "medical issues".

He was admitted to the same hospital in June following episodes of breathlessness.

At the time, Kumar was diagnosed with bilateral pleural effusion -- a build-up of excess fluid between the layers of the pleura outside the lungs and underwent a successful pleural aspiration procedure.

He was discharged after five days.

Kumar's career spans over five decades with hits like "Mughal-e-Azam", "Devdas", "Naya Daur", and "Ram Aur Shyam". His last big screen appearance was in the 1998 film "Qila".

(With inputs from agencies)

