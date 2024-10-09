Punjabi artist Diljit Dosanjh has achieved global icon status, and all his shows are sold out everywhere. After the grand success of his shows in North America, Australia and New Zealand, Dosanj is heading back to India with his grand 10-city celebration Dil-Luminati Tour. He aims to entertain lakhs of fans throughout the country. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

According to a report by News18, his shows will commence on October 26 in Delhi and conclude on December 29 in Guwahati.

However, several Delhiites were upset that they could not get tickets for Dosanj's show on 26 October. Following this, Dosanj has now come up with his second show as part of his Dil-Iuminati tour specifically for his Delhi fans in 27 October and in Jaipur on 3 November. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Meanwhile, a Delhi-based law student has sent the singer a legal notice after failing to obtain a ticket for the concert, alleging malpractice.

According to the Free Press Journal report, the law student, identified as Riddhima Kapoor — accused the organisers of the Dil-Luminati Tour of violating consumer rights, and reported alleged malpractices in the ticket sales process.

With Dosanj's announcement of his India tour, social media was flooded with memes and reels. Fans were seen scrambling to arrange the HDFC pixel card that would provide them pre-sale access. Some managed to secure tickets, while others failed. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

As thousands of his fans requested the Punjabi music star Diljit Dosanjh for a second show, the singer surprised his fans by announcing via his Instagram that he would be adding a second show. Though he didn't announce the details then but has done it on 9 October.