Diljit Dosanjh Aura Tour: Delhi Metro to run till 12 AM on Oct 30; check traffic curbs, parking advisory at JLN stadium

Delhi Metro said it will extend its train services until midnight on Friday, October 30, to accommodate the expected massive rush for Diljit Dosanjh’s Aura India Tour 2026 at the Jawaharlal Nehru (JLN) Stadium today.

The concert is expected to attract a large crowd of approximately 70,000 spectators.

In a video story, the Punjabi singer urged his fans to arrive early at the venue so the Delhi concert, which has a strict 10 PM deadline, can start by 7:30 PM.

Dosanjh also urged fans to use Delhi Metro services and avoid bringing private vehicles, as there is no parking at JLN Stadium.

Delhi Metro to extend train services In an X post, the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) said it has special operational arrangements, including extending Metro train services beyond normal operating hours on all Metro Lines — except the Airport Express Line and Gurugram's Rapid Metro.

“DMRC has planned to extend Metro train services on all Lines (except the Airport Express Line) up to 00:00 hrs (midnight) on the day of the concert i.e, 30 October 2026,” the post read.

The Delhi Metro will also operate additional train trips across the network “to facilitate the smooth dispersal of spectators after the event”. “Standby trains will also be kept ready for deployment, if required, to cater to any unforeseen surge in passenger traffic,” DMRC said.

Additionally, the DMRC has also extended the timings for QR ticket purchase on the DMRC mobile App (Delhi Metro Sarthi) by an hour.

Extra security personnel will be deployed at JLN Stadium Metro Station for “further strengthening passenger convenience and safety measures.”

“Door Frame Metal Detectors (DFMDs) and enhanced security screening arrangements will be implemented to facilitate orderly passenger movement while ensuring compliance with security protocols,” DMRC said.

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Which metro gates are the most accessible for Diljit Dosanjh's Delhi concert? The JLN Stadium Metro Station on the Violet Line (Kashmere Gate-Raja Nahar Singh corridor) is the nearest Metro station to the venue.

JLN Stadium and Jangpura stations on the Violet Line provide access to Gates 13, 14 and 17.

INA and Jor Bagh stations on the Yellow Line can be used to reach designated drop-off points for Gates 3, 6 and 8.

Traffic curbs around JLN Stadium Traffic restrictions will also be in place on several roads around Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium. The restrictions will remain in force from 1 pm until midnight, with six diversion points identified and two additional points to be activated if required, according to a traffic advisory issued by the Delhi Traffic Police.

According to the advisory, traffic movement will be affected at:

Bhishm Pitamah Marg

Lodhi Road

Lala Lajpat Rai Marg between Defence Colony and Lodhi Colony Flyover

Arch Bishop Marg

4th Avenue Road

5th Avenue Road Restrictions will also be imposed on the Barapullah Flyover stretch between INA and Jangpura Metro Gate 2, Dayal Singh College Road and internal roads in CGO Complex and Lodhi Colony.

Traffic on Lodhi Road will continue towards the Lodhi Flyover or Aurobindo Marg. Diversions will also be enforced at intersections on Lala Lajpat Rai Marg and Bhishm Pitamah Marg to regulate movement towards the stadium.

No vehicles allowed Vehicles will not be allowed to enter Dayal Singh College Road, the advisory said,

No public parking will be available at or around the venue.

Attendees will have to park at Sunehri Pula Bus Depot and Dayal Singh College, while taxis and auto-rickshaws must use designated pick-up and drop-off points.