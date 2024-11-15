Diljit Dosanjh gets notice from Telangana govt for Dil-Luminati Hyderabad show today: No children, songs on alcohol…

Diljit Dosanjh is all set to perform in Hyderabad today as part of his Dil-Luminati tour across India. Ahead of his concert, Telangana government has issued a notice to the Punjabi singer restricting the presence of “children” on stage during show.

The government has also asked Diljit Dosanjh to not sing songs that promote alcohol, drugs or violence, reported PTI on Saturday. The government also flagged the side effects of loud sounds and flashing lights during the concert are harmful to children.

“According to World Health Organisation (WHO) adults should not be exposed to a sound with a peak sound pressure level above 140 db. For children, the sound level is reduced to 120 dB. Therefore children should not be used on stage during peak live show where peak sound level is above 120 db,” the Telangana govt notice to Diljit Dosanjh read.

Dil-Luminati Tour: Diljit Dosanjh in Hyderabad Diljit Dosanjh's Hyderabad concert has been organised as a part of Dil-Luminati Tour. Earlier, a concert was held in Delhi. Apart from the two cities, the Punjabi singer will hold a concert in eight more Indian cities.

The notice pointed out that Diljit Dosanjh had already sung songs promoting alcohol, drugs ad violence during a live show during his Delhi concert held in Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium last month.

In another update on Diljit Dosanjh's Dil-Luminati Tour in Hyderabad, a video posted on social media showed Diljit Dosanj reached the city on Saturday and even visited historic Charminar and even offered prayers at a temple and Gurudwara in the city.

Diljit commenced the India leg of his much-talked-about 'Dil-Luminati Tour 2024 in New Delhi in October. The Dil-Luminati Tour will continue to entertain fans across India, with upcoming shows scheduled in cities including Hyderabad, Ahmedabad, and Pune.