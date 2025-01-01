Singer and actor Diljit Dosanjh had a memorable start to 2025, meeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi on New Year’s Day. The two engaged in a wide-ranging discussion, with music taking center stage. In an unexpected and charming moment, Dosanjh sang one of his hit songs, causing the Prime Minister to tap his fingers to the rhythm, visibly captivated by the Punjabi superstar's infectious energy and musical prowess.

Expressing his joy over the meeting, Diljit Dosanjh took to X (formerly Twitter) to share his excitement. He wrote, "A fantastic start to 2025. A very memorable meeting with PM @narendramodi Ji. We talked about a lot of things including music of course!"

During the meeting, Diljit presented the Prime Minister with a poster from his Dil-Luminati tour of India, a significant moment in his career. The Dil-Luminati tour, which has garnered widespread attention, is one of the most talked-about musical events of the year.

Prime Minister Modi shared his thoughts on his meeting with singer and actor Diljit Dosanjh, describing it as a "great interaction." He praised Diljit as a "truly multifaceted" individual, noting his ability to blend talent with tradition. PM Modi highlighted the diverse topics they discussed, including music and culture, emphasizing the meaningful connection they shared during the meeting.

"A great interaction with Diljit Dosanjh! He’s truly multifaceted, blending talent and tradition. We connected over music, culture and more…," PM Modi responding to the actor-singer's post, wrote.

In a lighter moment, PM Modi remarked that Dosanjh had been "winning over people". Complementing Diljit's success, the PM said, "When a boy from an Indian village shines on the global stage, it feels amazing. Your family named you ‘Diljit’ – and you truly keep winning everyone’s hearts."

Diljit, who praised India's diversity said, “We used to read ‘Mera Bharat Mahaan’ (My India is Great)… when I travelled, I realised why they say it.”

Lauding the power of Yoga, Diljit said "The greatest magic in India is yoga," and "Those who have experienced yoga know its true power," the PM added.

Diljit Dosanjh, who made headlines for his Dil-Luminati India Tour, has been a big advocate of Yoga and vocal about how it has helped him tremendously. According to him, yoga is much beyond just exercising or stretching, it is one’s inner journey.

Diljit happened to mention PM Modi's recent interview with his mother, and that he it found heart-touching. "I saw your interview recently. For us, you are the Prime Minister – which is the top post – and people often fail to see you beyond it. I saw you with your mother, and my heart was filled with love and emotion," he said.

In a delightful moment, Dosanjh’s singing of one of his hit songs had the Prime Minister tapping to the rhythm, visibly mesmerized by the Punjabi rockstar’s energy and talent.

The meeting comes amid a period of controversy for Dosanjh, as he has faced criticism from some right-wing groups on various issues.