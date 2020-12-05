'You have created a new history,' says Diljit Dosanjh to protesting farmers

Punjabi singer-actor Diljit Dosanjh visited the farmers' protest at Delhi-Haryana (Singhu) border on Saturday as they continue to protest against the Centre's new farm laws.

Joining the protesters at Singhu border, actor Diljit Dosanjh said, "We have only one request to Centre..please fulfil the demands of our farmers. Do not divert from the issues. Everyone is sitting here peacefully and entire country is with farmers. There is no talk of bloodshed."

The popular Punjabi singer-actor said, "Hats off to all of you, farmers have created a new history. This history would be narrated to future generations."

The Punjabi singer also said that there is no other discussion going on here apart from that related to farmers. "Whatever the farmers want, the government should accept."

Diljit Dosanjh also lauded the farmers for embarking on this 'Dilli Chalo' protest amid freezing cold and police resistance.

He went on to add, "I have come here to listen not speak. Thank you to the farmers from Punjab and Haryana. You have created history once again."

Diljit's visit comes as the crucial talks between the farmer leaders and the government are going on at Vigyan Bhawan.

