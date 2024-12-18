The noise levels at actor and singer Diljit Dosanjh's concert, held last week in Chandigarh, exceeded the permissible limits prescribed under Noise Pollution (Regulation and Control) Rules, said the Chandigarh administration before a Punjab and Haryana High Court bench on Wednesday.

A Division Bench of Chief Justice Sheel Nagu and Justice Anil Kshetarpal was hearing a public interest litigation (PIL) that sought a detailed report on traffic management, crowd control and security measures for Dosanjh's Chandigarh concert.

“During the musical event of performer Diljit Dosanjh held on 14.10.2024, the noise levels were monitored at various locations and it was observed that the nose level exceeded the limits prescribed under The Noise Pollution (Regulation and Control) Rules, the 2000,” the Chandigarh administration said in an affidavit filed before the court, as per a report by Bar and Bench.

The administration submitted the report to the division bench, recommending "strict action" against those responsible

“ Accordingly, action under Environment (Protection) Act, 1986 and Noise Pollution (Regulation and Control) Rules, 2000 has been proposed,” the administration added.

Last week, Dosanjh’s concert organisers were granted permission by the court to go ahead with the event in Chandigarh on December 14.

It had directed the organisers to abide by the Noise Pollution (Control and Regulation) Rules.

“Looking at the preparations made by the official respondents as well as the private respondents, this Court has no hesitation in allowing the event from taking place subject to ambient air quality standards in respect of noise being maintained at the boundary of place where the event is being held, to a maximum of 75db,” the Court had said.

It had directed the authorities to take penal action against the concert organisers in case the noise levels rise beyond 75 decibels.

The PIL filed was filed by lawyer Ranjeet Singh who sought to restrain the organisers from going ahead with the event without adequate norms.