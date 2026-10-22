Diljit Dosanjh's October 30 Delhi concert cancelled? Police deny permission- Here's why

Diljit Dosanjh October 30 Delhi concert: Fans awaiting Diljit Dosanjh's return to the national capital may face disappointment after Delhi Police denied permission for his October 30 performance at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, citing security concerns and heightened policing requirements during the festive season.

The concert was scheduled to open the India leg of the Punjabi singer's Aura World Tour, which is set to travel across seven cities. The decision comes just days after organisers advanced the Delhi performance from its original November 1 date to October 30.

Why did Delhi Police deny permission for Diljit Dosanjh's concert? According to an official, Delhi Police withheld clearance for the October 30 event at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium because of security concerns and the demands of policing during the festive period.

A letter reportedly issued by the office of the Deputy Commissioner of Police, South Delhi, to ticketing platform BookMyShow stated that the request to organise the concert could not be approved.

The reported communication cited threat-related inputs, festive-season security arrangements and other law and order considerations.

There was no immediate clarity on whether organisers would seek fresh permission, announce another date or make alternative arrangements for the Delhi performance.

Diljit Dosanjh's Delhi concert was earlier rescheduled from November 1 The development follows an earlier change to the singer's India tour schedule.

On October 12, organisers announced that the Delhi concert, initially scheduled for November 1, would instead take place on October 30 at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium.

At the time, BookMyShow assured ticket holders that their existing bookings would remain valid for the revised date.

“The Delhi show of Diljit Dosanjh’s RuPay Aura India Tour has been rescheduled to October 30th, 2026. Dilli, paaji will definitely be performing for you! All existing tickets will remain valid for the rescheduled show. If you’re unable to attend on the new date and wish to request a refund, you will receive a refund request link on your registered mobile number with further details. Thank you for your patience and understanding,” read an official statement from BookMyShow.

What happens to Diljit Dosanjh's Aura India Tour? Delhi was intended to mark the beginning of the India leg of Dosanjh's international Aura World Tour.

Following the capital's performance, the singer was scheduled to travel to Indore, Ahmedabad, Mumbai, Bengaluru and Lucknow. Chandigarh is also included in the itinerary, although details of that performance are yet to be announced.

Ahmedabad had originally been announced as the tour's opening Indian destination, with a concert at Narendra Modi Stadium on November 21. The revised itinerary subsequently placed Delhi first.

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The India tour is planned to cover seven cities over approximately six weeks.

Dosanjh had earlier expressed his excitement about returning to perform for audiences across the country.

“Apne desh vich perform karan di vibe hi hor hundi aa. Iss tour de naal ik vaar phir Delhi ton Indore tak apne desh de shehraan vich apne fans de naal milan da mauka mil reha hai, te main is safar layi bahut excited haan. Tuhada pyaar hamesha mere naal reha hai, hun vaari aa tuhade shehar aaun di. November te December milde aan, poori vibe de naal!”

Diljit Dosanjh's international tour and expected setlist The Punjabi singer and actor has performed across North America, Europe and Australia as part of his international tour.

Diljit Dosanjh's performances have included major venues such as Madison Square Garden in New York and Wembley Stadium in London, where he became the first Punjabi artiste to headline and sell out the venue.

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For the India concerts, Dosanjh is expected to perform several of his popular tracks, including 'G.O.A.T.', 'Ikk Kudi', 'Lalkara', 'Lover', '5 Taara', 'Case' and 'Water'.

The Aura India Tour is being co-produced and promoted by BookMyShow Live and Live Nation.