The film 'Punjab 95', starring Diljit Dosanjh, directed by Honey Trehan, has been a topic of discussion since its announcement. In July 2023, the filmmakers unveiled their plan to showcase the film at the forthcoming Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF). However, recent reports indicate that the movie's name has been removed from the festival's line-up.

The movie revolves around the life of human rights advocate Jaswant Singh Khalra, who bravely opposed alleged fabricated confrontations of Sikh youths by Punjab Police during the period of militancy.

Variety shared this development, noting the absence of any reference to the film on the festival's official website at present. The removal is due to “political forces at play", the publication added while citing a source. LiveMint could not independently verify the report.

Originally titled 'Ghallughara', referencing the historical term for the Sikh massacres in 1746, 1762, and 1984, the movie underwent a certification process from India's Central Board of Film Certification through the production banner RSVP in late 2022.

The certification procedure lasted for six months, resulting in the film being approved with 21 edits and being renamed "Punjab '95".

The film ‘Punjab ’95’ received an A-grade certification on July 4, moreover the CBFC expressed concerns about the film's potential impact on India's relations with foreign states. As a result of these controversies, 'Punjab ’95' was withdrawn from the line-up of the Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF), where it was originally scheduled to premiere on September 11, reported Screen.

RSVP Movies, led by producer Ronnie Screwvala, filed an appeal with the Bombay High Court challenging CBFC's decision. The film starring actors like Arjun Rampal and Suvinder Vicky, was anticipated for its exploration of historical events. Despite the withdrawal, the verdict on the appeal and further developments are yet to be determined.

