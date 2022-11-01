Dilli Ki Yogshala programme to be discontinued from Tuesday: Sisodia

Dilli Ki Yogshala programme to be discontinued from Tuesday: Sisodia3 min read . 06:47 AM IST
Sources in the Arvind Kejriwal government claimed on Monday that the LG has not approved the extension of the scheme after October 31
The "Dilli Ki Yogshala" program will end on Tuesday, according to Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, as Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena has not decided whether or not to continue it. This could spark a new conflict between the AAP government and the LG.
On Monday, sources within the government led by Arvind Kejriwal asserted that the LG has not approved the scheme's extension beyond October 31.
According to sources in the LG Secretariat, the LG's office has not received a file requesting permission to extend the program beyond October 31; consequently, it is incorrect to assert that Saxena has not approved the extension, which is the reason the program is being discontinued.
Even earlier, sources stated that no file had been received and that Sisodia had only written a letter requesting that the program continue.
"How can we consider a letter as a proposal?" one of the sources asked.
However, Sisodia said the file was sent to the LG's office.
The board of governors of the Delhi Pharmaceutical Sciences and Research University (DPSRU), which runs the programme, had given its nod to the continuation of the scheme at its meeting held last week.
"The 'Dilli ki Yogshala' classes have been discontinued from tomorrow i.e. 1.11.22 via a government order. In the BoG meeting of DPSRU decision to continue the classes was taken, however Hon. LG has not given permission yet. We will keep you informed upon further information," said a tweet from the official Twitter page of Dilli Ki Yogshala.
Tagging the tweet on the closure of the programme, Sisodia alleged in a tweet in Hindi: "The board of the university wants that the yogshala should continue for the people of Delhi, the government has also given the budget but still, an order has been issued to close the 'Yogshala of Delhi' by intimidating officers. For now, 590 yoga classes in Delhi's parks will be closed from tomorrow."
Later, in another tweet in Hindi, he said: "My proposal to continue the Dilli ki Yogshala programme was sent to LG sahib after Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's approval but LG sir has not taken any decision on it yet. But in the middle of this, officers have been asked to issue directions for a closure of the yoga classes."
One of the sources in the city government alleged that under pressure from the LG, officers have issued orders to suspend the programme, despite the DPSRU board's approval.
"A decision regarding the continuation and extension of the programme was taken by the DPSRU's board of governors at its 29th meeting held on October 29," the source said.
The BoG evaluated the program's merits and approved its DPSRU Act extension.The source went on to say that the university's general council, which is led by the LG, was going to have to ratify the extension recommendation.
At the meeting, every board member was present.Sources claim that the "Consideration of the Continuation of 'Dilli Ki Yogshala' as Outreach Programme of the University'" agenda item was discussed at the meeting.
"There was an in-depth discussion on this agenda item, following which it was unanimously decided to extend the programme," a source said.
The matter was placed before the DPSRU's general council.
"However, no meeting has been called by the LG till date regarding the programme''s extension," another source said.
The Delhi government sources also claimed that the LG pressed certain officers into issuing the order to suspend the free yoga classes as part of the program while the file was still open.
On Friday, Sisodia met with Saxena and asked him to make sure the flagship program of the AAP government could continue.
The deputy chief minister had stated that the LG had promised to investigate the relevant documents and prevent any wrongdoing following their meeting.
Last week, Sisodia requested an explanation from the principal secretary for training and technical education, claiming she was trying to end the program.
The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader had accused the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of "conspiring" to shut the Dilli Ki Yogshala programme by putting pressure on officials.
He had also stated that Kejriwal had approved the program's continuation and had sent the file to the LG for approval.
The program to provide free yoga instructors to Delhi residents was launched by the AAP government last year. Nearly 590 daily yoga classes were offered throughout the national capital by the program to more than 17,000 participants.
With inputs from PTI
