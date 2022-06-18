Dinesh Karthik breaks MS Dhoni's record

Dinesh Karthik became the oldest Indian cricketer to achieve a T20I half-century on June 17, breaking the mark set by former India captain MS Dhoni. The 37-year-old Indian batsman made his first half-century for his country in the shortest version of the game on Friday. In the fourth T20I of the five-match series against South Africa in Rajkot, Karthik put on a show as the Men in Blue levelled the series at 2-2. In just 27 deliveries, he hammered 55 runs.

