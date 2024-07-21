Dinesh Sarogi, steel firm CEO, faces sexual harrassment charges under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita laws

  • The CEO was accused of harrassing a woman, who alleged that he showed her adult movie clips on his phone

Published21 Jul 2024, 12:03 PM IST
Dinesh Kumar Sarogi, the CEO of an Oman-based company, has been charged under sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita after a woman accused him of sexual harassment on a flight, reported India Today.

The woman alleged that the 65-year-old CEO showed her adult movie clips on his mobile phone. Sarogi is the CEO of Oman-based Vulcan Green Steel, mentioned the report.

The incident took place on a flight from Kolkata to Abu Dhabi. The woman claimed how the CEO initiated a conversation with her, before he took out his phone. What started as a “normal conversation” about hobbies and families, soon turned into a gruesome incident when Sarogi showed the “movie clips”,mentioned the report.

"He whips out his phone and earphones to show me porn! He started groping me. I was frozen in shock and scared. I eventually ran off to the washroom and complained to the air staff," said the woman, whose X profile mentions her as the co-chair of the India Conference at Harvard, reported India Today.

(Please check back for more updates)

First Published:21 Jul 2024, 12:03 PM IST
