Dinesh Sarogi, steel firm CEO, faces sexual harrassment charges under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita laws

Dinesh Sarogi, steel firm CEO, faces sexual harrassment charges under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita laws

  • The CEO was accused of harrassing a woman, who alleged that he showed her adult movie clips on his phone

Dinesh Sarogi, faces sexual harrassment charges under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita laws

Dinesh Kumar Sarogi, the CEO of an Oman-based company, has been charged under sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita after a woman accused him of sexual harassment on a flight, reported India Today.

The woman alleged that the 65-year-old CEO showed her adult movie clips on his mobile phone. Sarogi is the CEO of Oman-based Vulcan Green Steel, mentioned the report.

The incident took place on a flight from Kolkata to Abu Dhabi. The woman claimed how the CEO initiated a conversation with her, before he took out his phone. What started as a “normal conversation" about hobbies and families, soon turned into a gruesome incident when Sarogi showed the “movie clips",mentioned the report.

"He whips out his phone and earphones to show me porn! He started groping me. I was frozen in shock and scared. I eventually ran off to the washroom and complained to the air staff," said the woman, whose X profile mentions her as the co-chair of the India Conference at Harvard, reported India Today.

(Please check back for more updates)

