Congress leader Rahul Gandhi sparked a row on 13 September when he said eighty per cent of Indians are non-vegetarian and Indian non-vegetarian food is delicious.

All meals served at Bharat Mandapam are usually vegetarian. The guests had non-vegetarian food including famous Galouti kebabs at the hotels where they stayed.

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The leader of the opposition in Lok Sabha made the comment a day after an all-vegetarian spread was served at a BRICS Summit gala dinner hosted by Prime Minister Narendra Modi at Bharat Mandapam in New Delhi.

People also ask AI powered insights from this story 1 What was the main menu served at the BRICS gala dinner hosted by PM Modi? ⌵ The menu featured an array of Indian vegetarian dishes, including starters like Khandvi Mille-Feuille and Khumb Galouti, a main course of Paneer Lababdar and Gucchi Marmik, and desserts such as Old Delhi Fruit Cream with Jalebi. 2 Why did Rahul Gandhi comment on the non-vegetarian preference of Indians during the BRICS Summit? ⌵ Rahul Gandhi stated that 80% of Indians are non-vegetarian to highlight the contrast between his views and the all-vegetarian menu served at the gala dinner, emphasizing the richness of Indian non-vegetarian food. 3 How did the BJP respond to Rahul Gandhi's comments about the BRICS dinner menu? ⌵ The BJP, through Union Minister Kiren Rijiju, defended the vegetarian menu, stating that guests enjoyed Indian vegetarian cuisine that is rich in flavor and represents diverse regional traditions. 4 What were the dessert options at the BRICS Summit dinner? ⌵ Dessert options included Old Delhi Fruit Cream with Jalebi and Shahtoot Phirni, a traditional rice pudding topped with mulberries and gold leaf. 5 Should the BRICS Summit menus consider the dietary preferences of all attending leaders? ⌵ Considering the diverse dietary preferences of leaders, it may be beneficial to include both vegetarian and non-vegetarian options to respect different cultural and personal choices.

In a post on social media platforms X, Facebook and Instagram, Gandhi wrote, “For the record: 80% of Indians are non-vegetarian. Indian non-vegetarian food is delicious. As are my sister's chole bhature.” He also posted a picture of chole bhature on a dining table.

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Rahul's remarks elicted a response from the Bharatiya Janata Party. Union Minister Kiren Rijiju said that all guests "relished Indian vegetarian cuisine which are rich in flavor and nutritional variety with diverse regional traditions."

"I can't believe that Congress party is making politics even on the food menu served to the leaders of BRICS nations. Our guests relished Indian vegetarian cuisine which are rich in flavor and nutritional variety with diverse regional traditions, Rijiju said in a post on X.

What was on the menu? 'Khandvi mille', a feuille steamed gram-flour roll, and 'khumb galouti', pan-grilled mushroom kebabs with mint pearls, were served as starters for the guests at Bharat Mandapam on Saturday – the first day of two-day BRICS Summit hosted by India.

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The main course offered 'paneer lababdar', 'gucchi marmik' - Himalayan morel mushrooms and tender asparagus - and 'carrot bean poriyal'.

The other items on the menu included 'thakkali belle saaru' - light lentil broth, millet pulao, beetroot raita, and assorted Indian breads. For the desserts, 'Old Delhi fruit cream with jalebi' and 'shahtoot phirni' wrapped up the menu for the VVIP guests.

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The gala dinner was served to the accompaniment of a performance by an ensemble of over 100 artistes drawn largely from India, as well as other member countries of BRICS.

Xi, Abu Dhabi Prince didn't attend Chinese President Xi Jinping skipped a gala dinner hosted by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday for the leaders of the BRICS nations, other countries participating in the BRICS Summit and international organisations, sources aware of the matter said.

Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed, who left for home after attending the BRICS Summit during the day, was also a notable absentee at the high dinner table.

Russian President Vladimir Putin, South African President Cyril Ramaphosa, Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian and President of Egypt Abdel Fattah el-Sisi, however, attended the dinner.

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(With inputs from agencies)

About the Author Gulam Jeelani Gulam Jeelani is Political Desk Editor at LiveMint with over 16 years of experience covering national and international politics. Based in New Delhi, ...Read More ✕ Gulam Jeelani Gulam Jeelani is Political Desk Editor at LiveMint with over 16 years of experience covering national and international politics. Based in New Delhi, Jeelani delivers impactful political narratives through breaking stories, in-depth interviews, and analytical pieces at LiveMint since February 2024. The expertise in video production fuels his current responsibilities, which include curating content and conducting video interviews for an expanding digital audience.



Jeelani also travels during elections and key political events and has covered assembly elections in key states apart from national elections. He has previously worked with The Pioneer, Network18, India Today, News9Plus and Hindustan Times.



Jeelani’s tenure at LiveMint and previous experience at print and digital newsrooms have honed his skills in creating compelling text and video stories, explainers, and analysis that resonate with a diverse viewership.



Before moving to New Delhi in 2015, Jeelani was based in Uttar Pradesh, where he worked for five years as a reporter. In 2018, Jeelani was one of the two Indian journalists selected for the Alfred Friendly Fellowship in the US. There, he attended training workshops on reporting and data journalism, and he was attached to the Minneapolis Star Tribune in Minnesota, where he worked as a reporter.



Jeelani is a Bachelor's in Chemistry and holds a Masters Degree in journalism and mass communication from Aligarh Muslim University. Outside work, he enjoys poetry, cricket and movies.