Dip in gas prices, updated gold jewelry sale rules and more: Here's what will change from 1 April2 min read . Updated: 31 Mar 2023, 06:32 PM IST
There will be numerous economic changes coming into effect from April 1 - from changes in medicine price and increased toll tax to policies regarding the sale of gold and online gaming.
As the new financial year begins, there is a slew of changes that will come into effect from April 1. The list includes changes in gas and medicine prices, toll fluctuations and even new rules for the sale of gold jewellery.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×