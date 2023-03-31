DIPAM exceeds FY23 dividend target, fall short in disinvestment

DIPAM exceeds FY23 dividend target, fall short in disinvestment1 min read . 09:53 PM IST
- Earlier, the government had revised the disinvestment target for this fiscal downwards from the Rs. 65,000 crore
The centre has exceeded the revised estimates of collection from disinvestment and dividend combined in the current fiscal at ₹94,282 crore.
The centre has exceeded the revised estimates of collection from disinvestment and dividend combined in the current fiscal at ₹94,282 crore.
According to data released by the Department of Investment and Public Asset Management (DIPAM), the government has realised ₹94,281.86 crore as disinvestment and dividend proceeds from central public sector enterprises (CPSEs) as on 31 March, 2023.
According to data released by the Department of Investment and Public Asset Management (DIPAM), the government has realised ₹94,281.86 crore as disinvestment and dividend proceeds from central public sector enterprises (CPSEs) as on 31 March, 2023.
However, the revised estimate (RE) for disinvestment and dividend proceeds for FY23 was ₹93,000 crore, including disinvestment of ₹50,000 crore, and dividend of ₹43,000 crore.
However, the revised estimate (RE) for disinvestment and dividend proceeds for FY23 was ₹93,000 crore, including disinvestment of ₹50,000 crore, and dividend of ₹43,000 crore.
In FY23, dividend receipts stood at ₹58,988.34 crore and disinvestment receipts at ₹35,293.52 crore as on 31 March, 2023, lower than the revised target of Rs. 50, 000 crore.
In FY23, dividend receipts stood at ₹58,988.34 crore and disinvestment receipts at ₹35,293.52 crore as on 31 March, 2023, lower than the revised target of Rs. 50, 000 crore.
Earlier, the government had revised the disinvestment target for this fiscal downwards from the Rs. 65,000 crore.
Earlier, the government had revised the disinvestment target for this fiscal downwards from the Rs. 65,000 crore.
Meanwhile, the government has set a disinvestment target at Rs. 51,000 crore for FY24, lower than the previous financial year, according to the Union Budget for 2023-24 presented in Parliament.
Meanwhile, the government has set a disinvestment target at Rs. 51,000 crore for FY24, lower than the previous financial year, according to the Union Budget for 2023-24 presented in Parliament.
In FY21, as against the budgeted disinvestment target of ₹2.10 trillion, the government had mopped up ₹37,897 crore.
In FY21, as against the budgeted disinvestment target of ₹2.10 trillion, the government had mopped up ₹37,897 crore.
In FY20, the disinvestment receipts stood at ₹50,298 crore, lower than the revised estimate of ₹65,000 crore and budget estimate of ₹1.05 trillion.
In FY20, the disinvestment receipts stood at ₹50,298 crore, lower than the revised estimate of ₹65,000 crore and budget estimate of ₹1.05 trillion.