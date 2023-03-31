Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.
Home / News / India /  DIPAM exceeds FY23 dividend target, fall short in disinvestment

DIPAM exceeds FY23 dividend target, fall short in disinvestment

1 min read . 09:53 PM IST Saurav Anand
In FY21, as against the budgeted disinvestment target of 2.10 trillion, the government had mopped up 37,897 crore

  • Earlier, the government had revised the disinvestment target for this fiscal downwards from the Rs. 65,000 crore

The centre has exceeded the revised estimates of collection from disinvestment and dividend combined in the current fiscal at 94,282 crore.

According to data released by the Department of Investment and Public Asset Management (DIPAM), the government has realised 94,281.86 crore as disinvestment and dividend proceeds from central public sector enterprises (CPSEs) as on 31 March, 2023.

However, the revised estimate (RE) for disinvestment and dividend proceeds for FY23 was 93,000 crore, including disinvestment of 50,000 crore, and dividend of 43,000 crore.

In FY23, dividend receipts stood at 58,988.34 crore and disinvestment receipts at 35,293.52 crore as on 31 March, 2023, lower than the revised target of Rs. 50, 000 crore.

Earlier, the government had revised the disinvestment target for this fiscal downwards from the Rs. 65,000 crore.

Meanwhile, the government has set a disinvestment target at Rs. 51,000 crore for FY24, lower than the previous financial year, according to the Union Budget for 2023-24 presented in Parliament.

In FY21, as against the budgeted disinvestment target of 2.10 trillion, the government had mopped up 37,897 crore.

In FY20, the disinvestment receipts stood at 50,298 crore, lower than the revised estimate of 65,000 crore and budget estimate of 1.05 trillion.

