OPEN APP
Home >News >India >DIPAM, Niti Aayog officials to brainstorm on CPSE asset monetisation on Tuesday

The Finance Ministry and Niti Aayog officials will on Tuesday brainstorm on the way forward in CPSE asset monetisation, including identification of non-core assets and procedural simplification.

Officials said the workshop by the Department of Investment and Public Asset Management (DIPAM) and Niti Aayog will delve into the modalities of the selection of non-core assets and fast-tracking their sale.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All
Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

75th Independence Day will celebrate spirit of freedom struggle: Narendra Modi

1 min read . 04:43 PM IST
US President Joe Biden.

Biden targets gender inequality in latest executive orders

1 min read . 04:37 PM IST
Prime Minister Modi will visit Bangladesh later this month for the centenary celebrations of Sheikh Mujibur Rehman.

Indian naval ships to visit Bangladesh to mark 50 years of its independence

1 min read . 04:37 PM IST
A traveller reacts as a health worker collects his mouth swab to be tested for COVID-19.

Covid-19: Delhi reports 239 new cases and three deaths in a day

1 min read . 04:34 PM IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had last month said that 100 under-utilised or unutilised assets with public sector units (PSUs), such as those in the oil and gas and power sectors, will be monetised, creating 2.5 lakh crore of investment opportunities.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in the 2021-22 Budget speech had said monetising operating public infrastructure assets is a very important financing option for new infrastructure construction.

"A National Monetisation Pipeline of potential brownfield infrastructure assets will be launched. An asset monetisation dashboard will also be created for tracking the progress and to provide visibility to investors," she had said.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Click here to read the Mint ePaperMint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.

Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Edit Profile
My ReadsRedeem a Gift CardLogout