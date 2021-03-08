Subscribe
DIPAM, Niti Aayog officials to brainstorm on CPSE asset monetisation on Tuesday

DIPAM, Niti Aayog officials to brainstorm on CPSE asset monetisation on Tuesday

Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman
1 min read . 04:55 PM IST PTI

  • PM Modi had last month said that 100 under-utilised or unutilised assets with PSUs, such as those in the oil and gas and power sectors, will be monetised
  • Sitharaman in the 2021-22 Budget speech had said monetising operating public infrastructure assets is a very important financing option

The Finance Ministry and Niti Aayog officials will on Tuesday brainstorm on the way forward in CPSE asset monetisation, including identification of non-core assets and procedural simplification.

The Finance Ministry and Niti Aayog officials will on Tuesday brainstorm on the way forward in CPSE asset monetisation, including identification of non-core assets and procedural simplification.

Officials said the workshop by the Department of Investment and Public Asset Management (DIPAM) and Niti Aayog will delve into the modalities of the selection of non-core assets and fast-tracking their sale.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had last month said that 100 under-utilised or unutilised assets with public sector units (PSUs), such as those in the oil and gas and power sectors, will be monetised, creating 2.5 lakh crore of investment opportunities.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in the 2021-22 Budget speech had said monetising operating public infrastructure assets is a very important financing option for new infrastructure construction.

"A National Monetisation Pipeline of potential brownfield infrastructure assets will be launched. An asset monetisation dashboard will also be created for tracking the progress and to provide visibility to investors," she had said.

