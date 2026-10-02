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Dipke takes 'incompetent' jab at govt as thousands attend CJP's protest at Shivaji Park to seek CEC's resignation

CJP leader Abhijeet Dipke called the government incompetent as thousands joined the party's Mumbai protest seeking CEC Gyanesh Kumar's resignation.

Written By Prabhakar Jha
Published2 Oct 2026, 07:12 PM IST
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CJP leader Abhijeet Dipke addressing the gathering at Mumbai's Shivaji Park on Friday
CJP leader Abhijeet Dipke addressing the gathering at Mumbai's Shivaji Park on Friday(X/@Cockroachisback)
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Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) leader Abhijeet Dipke on Friday dared Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis to arrest protesters gathered at Mumbai's Shivaji Park seeking Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar's resignation, while calling the Union government "incompetent".

"Government is so incompetent that we have to protest again in two months," he said while addressing the gathering at the protest site.

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AI powered insights from this story

1
What is the primary demand of the Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) concerning Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar?

The primary demand of the CJP is the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar, raised due to alleged irregularities in the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls.

2
Why does CJP leader Abhijeet Dipke label the government as 'incompetent' during the Shivaji Park protest?

Abhijeet Dipke calls the government 'incompetent' because he believes it has failed to address significant electoral issues in a timely manner, prompting protests within a short span of time.

3
How did Maharashtra's Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis respond to the protests against the Election Commission?

Devendra Fadnavis dismissed the protests as a 'fake narrative' against the Election Commission, asserting that the matter had been clarified by the Election Commissioners themselves.

4
What measures were taken to ensure security during the CJP protest at Shivaji Park?

Security was heightened at Shivaji Park with significant police deployment, including barricades at key access points, and teams from other agencies to maintain law and order.

5
Should residents around Shivaji Park be concerned about the frequent protests organized by CJP?

Yes, some residents have expressed concerns about frequent protests causing inconvenience, especially regarding accessibility to the park and associated traffic disruptions.

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