Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) leader Abhijeet Dipke on Friday dared Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis to arrest protesters gathered at Mumbai's Shivaji Park seeking Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar's resignation, while calling the Union government "incompetent".
"Government is so incompetent that we have to protest again in two months," he said while addressing the gathering at the protest site.
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The primary demand of the CJP is the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar, raised due to alleged irregularities in the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls.
Abhijeet Dipke calls the government 'incompetent' because he believes it has failed to address significant electoral issues in a timely manner, prompting protests within a short span of time.
Devendra Fadnavis dismissed the protests as a 'fake narrative' against the Election Commission, asserting that the matter had been clarified by the Election Commissioners themselves.
Security was heightened at Shivaji Park with significant police deployment, including barricades at key access points, and teams from other agencies to maintain law and order.
Yes, some residents have expressed concerns about frequent protests causing inconvenience, especially regarding accessibility to the park and associated traffic disruptions.