Diplomacy in times of cricket: A Motera Thursday with Modi and Albanese2 min read . Updated: 09 Mar 2023, 12:24 PM IST
Diplomacy in times of cricket: A Motera Thursday with Modi and Albanese
The mood was festive, Ravi Shastri's booming baritone had excitement and aura in equal measure, as a crowd of about 40,000 got a taste of cricket diplomacy with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Australian counterpart Anthony Albanese enjoying a good part of an intense opening session in the final Test.
