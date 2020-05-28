Diplomats adopt ingenious methods to get to designated workplaces

India will bring back 100,000 Indians from 60 countries by 13 June, and preparations are under way to widen the scope of the Vande Bharat mission, the repatriation plan for covid-19. Chartered flights to bring back more Indians are being planned, while Indian Navy ships are expected to bring Indian fishermen from Iran next month, two people familiar with the developments said. Indian nationals stranded in neighbouring countries have been allowed to return over land borders, which were closed in March.