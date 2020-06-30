Dire need for mechanism to register migrant workers: Delhi HC

NEW DELHI: The Delhi high court has observed that there is a dire need for creating a mechanism for registration of migrant workers.

The court directed the Centre to file a detailed affidavit as to the kind of portal, which is sought to be created, for the registration of migrant labourers across the country. The portal ought to have on board all the state governments so that the entry and exit of migrant labourers are duly recorded and reported.

The court, in its order uploaded today, said, while some progress appears to have been made under the Building and Construction Workers Act, registration/grant of licences under the Inter-State Migrant Workmen Act of 1979 was "almost negligible, if not nil".

“This position needs to be altered and solved in order to ensure that migrant labour is adequately protected in terms of the Acts and benefits meant for them are also passed on to them," the court said

The next date of hearing is on 22 July.

The order came on a plea seeking implementation of the Inter-State Migrant Workmen (Regulation of Employment and Conditions of Service) Act, 1979.

The Act deals with regulations of employment of inter-State migrant workmen and on providing for their conditions of service and for related matters.

The court's direction came after it perused the affidavits filed by the Centre and the Delhi government.

