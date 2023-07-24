comScore
Direct Benefit Transfer, governance reforms led to removal of duplicate beneficiaries
Direct Benefit Transfer, governance reforms led to removal of duplicate beneficiaries

 1 min read 24 Jul 2023, 05:50 PM IST Staff Writer

DBT was rolled out on 1 January, 2013, with the aim of reforming the government delivery system by re-engineering the existing process in welfare schemes for simpler and faster flow of information/funds and to ensure accurate targeting of the beneficiaries, de-duplication and reduction of fraud

Direct Benefit Transfer, governance reforms led to removal of duplicate beneficiaries. (File Photo: Mint)Premium
New Delhi: The Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) and other governance reforms have led to removal of duplicate and fake beneficiaries and plugging of leakages, as a result of which the government has been able to target genuine and deserving beneficiaries, said Minister of State for finance Pankaj Chaudhary on Monday.

In a written reply to a question in Lok Sabha, Chaudhary highlighted the savings achieved through DBT and other governance reforms across major central sector and centrally sponsored schemes.

In financial year 2017-18, savings amounted to 32,983.41 crore, while in 2018-19, it reached 52,157.19 crore. Similarly, during fiscal 2019-20, savings were 36,226.74 crore, followed by 44,571.78 crore in 2020-21, and 50,125.37 crore in 2021-22.

DBT was rolled out on 1 January, 2013, with the aim of reforming the government delivery system by re-engineering the existing process in welfare schemes for simpler and faster flow of information/funds and to ensure accurate targeting of the beneficiaries, de-duplication and reduction of fraud.

First phase of DBT was initiated in 43 districts and later 78 more districts were added in 27 schemes pertaining to scholarships, women, child and labour welfare. DBT was further expanded across the country on 12 December, 2014.

Updated: 24 Jul 2023, 05:51 PM IST
