Direct Benefit Transfer, governance reforms led to removal of duplicate beneficiaries

Direct Benefit Transfer, governance reforms led to removal of duplicate beneficiaries1 min read 24 Jul 2023, 05:50 PM IST
DBT was rolled out on 1 January, 2013, with the aim of reforming the government delivery system by re-engineering the existing process in welfare schemes for simpler and faster flow of information/funds and to ensure accurate targeting of the beneficiaries, de-duplication and reduction of fraud
New Delhi: The Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) and other governance reforms have led to removal of duplicate and fake beneficiaries and plugging of leakages, as a result of which the government has been able to target genuine and deserving beneficiaries, said Minister of State for finance Pankaj Chaudhary on Monday.
