Direct Benefit Transfer one of biggest achievements of the govt: Former VP

Former vice president M. Venkaiah Naidu on Friday praised the Direct Benefit Transfer scheme saying is one of the government's greatest successes since it has freed people from the constraints of middlemen
NEW DELHI :Direct Benefit Transfer is one of the biggest achievements of the government, it freed people from shackles of middlemen and is ensuring endpoint delivery of welfare measures, said former Vice President M. Venkaiah Naidu on Friday.
Addressing the book launch of Sabka Saath Sabka Vikas Sabka Vishwas, Naidu said that the book is a significant to widen the understanding of the challenges faced by the nation and the concerted efforts being made to overcome them.
He added that the current government is working under the broader philosophy of ‘Sarve Jana Sukhino Bhawantu’. “Good schemes have been launched. The current Prime Minister, leading from the front, is ensuring all programmes adhere to set timelines and targets. He is hands on and ensures continuous monitoring and eventual delivery."
Naidu recalled the time the vision of opening millions of bank accounts appeared unattainable, “Under the able leadership of the PM, the target was achieved very quickly."
He said that previously when schemes were identified either as government or political, PM Modi understood that realization of a goal depended hugely on the involvement of people. Swachha Bharat Abhiyan was thus envisioned by the Prime Minister as a Jan Andolan (people’s movement).
He added that “for long people have said that India does not speak from a position of strength and stature. With the advent of PM Modi, India is now a force to reckon with and India’s voice is heard by all."
The book focuses on 86 speeches of the Prime Minister from May 2019 to May 2020 on various subjects. Divided into ten thematic areas, these speeches reflect the PM’s vision for ‘New India’.
