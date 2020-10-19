Now travel directly from Goa to London under air bubble agreement

Air India has started direct flight services between Goa and London on Sunday from the Goa International Airport.

At the start, it will be a weekly service and from the month of November will be increased to bi-weekly service under the air bubble agreement according to the official Twitter handle of Goa Airport.

"Important day for Goa International Airport. Today Air India starts its direct flight LHR-GOI-LHR, B787. Initially once a week then twice a week from November under Air Bubble. Goa connects to London directly now," the tweet by the handle read.

Important day for Goa Intn'l Airport. Today Air India starts its direct flight LHR-GOI-LHR, B787.Initially once a week then twice a week from November under Air Bubble. Goa connects to London directly now. @HardeepSPuri @airindiain @MoCA_GoI @AAI_Official @TourismGoa @aairedwr pic.twitter.com/8iFS8tG4kG — Goa Airport (@aaigoaairport) October 18, 2020

The Ministry of Civil Aviation (MoCA) has entered into air bubble arrangements with multiple countries even though regular international flights remain banned owing to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Meanwhile ,Vistara said on Thursday that it will increase the frequency of its Delhi-London flights from November 21.

The airline will operate five flights a week on the Delhi-London route from November 21, instead of four a week being operated currently, and a daily service from December 1, Vistara said in a press release.

Vistara is operating these flights as part of the bilateral air bubble arrangement formed between India and the UK.

"The increase in frequency demonstrates our success on the Delhi-London route, its importance in our network, and the steady demand for a world-class, full-service carrier from India," said Vinod Kannan, Chief Commercial Officer, Vistara.

Scheduled international passenger flights have been suspended in India since March 23 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Since July, India has established separate bilateral air bubbles with 17 countries, including the UK. In an air bubble agreement, airlines of both the countries can operate special passenger flights to each other's territories under certain restrictions.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via