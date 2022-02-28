The Chandigarh International Airport is likely to start a direct flight to London by October which will come as a huge relief to the people of Punjab who wants to travel to United Kingdom.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the Chandigarh International airport six years in 2015 and the airport currently has two international flights to Sharjah and Dubai as of now.

“The authorities had a meeting with the British High Commission for starting the flight to London. Proposals have been sent and it is expected to start from October, as the process will take nearly eight months to complete. The direct flight will most likely be to the Heathrow Airport in London or Birmingham airport, which is around 170km from the UK capital," said Rakesh Dembla, chief executive officer, Chandigarh International Airport Limited (CHAIL), said to Hindustan Times.

Dembla said the Sharjah flight was operational currently, while that to Dubai will resume from March 28, when the summer flight schedule will kick in. The detailed summer schedule is expected to be released in the first week of March.

“Apart from resuming the twice-a-week Dubai flight, the plan is to increase domestic flights from 56 to 76 (both arrivals and departures). With this, most of the country will be covered from Chandigarh," he said.

