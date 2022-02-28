Direct flight from Chandigarh to London from October

“The authorities had a meeting with the British High Commission for starting the flight to London. Proposals have been sent and it is expected to start from October, as the process will take nearly eight months to complete. The direct flight will most likely be to the Heathrow Airport in London or Birmingham airport, which is around 170km from the UK capital," said Rakesh Dembla, chief executive officer, Chandigarh International Airport Limited (CHAIL), said to Hindustan Times.

