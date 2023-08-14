A direct flight service between Kerala's Kochi to Ho Chi Minh City in Vietnam was launched from Cochin International Airport on Saturday. The new service was announced after a meeting between Vietnamese Ambassador, Nguyen Thanh Hai, met Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on July 5. The ambassador had then promised to start a direct flight service between Kochi and Ho Chi Minh City.

According to a Cochin International Airport Limited (CIAL) statement quoted by PTI, the new flight service is a significant milestone that will result in the addition of 45 flights connecting Kochi to Southeast Asian destinations.

Also Read: Maharaja steps back as Air India takes flight with The Vista logo

The new direct flight service designated as VJ1811 will operate on four days a week namely, Monday, Wednesday, Friday and Saturday. The flight will depart from Ho Chi Minh City at 19:20 hours and arrive at Cochin International Airport at 22:50 hours. Meanwhile, the return flight, VJ1812 will leave Kochi at 23:50 hours and reach Ho Chi Minh City at 6:40 hours.

A statement by CIAL on the launch of the new flight service read, “This service marks a historic milestone for CIAL as it establishes the first direct air link between Kerala and Vietnam, creating a significant avenue for both business and leisure travel."

"Furthermore, this new addition complements CIAL's existing flight services to various Southeast Asian destinations, enhancing the airport's connectivity and reinforcing its status as a vital hub for international travel," the statement further noted.

The launch ceremony of the new direct flight service was inaugurated by Vietnamese airline Vietjet's Vice President (Commercial) Jay L Lingeswara. In a statement about the new direct flight service, he said, “The inaugural flights on this momentous day operated at full capacity. It signifies the growing demand for direct connectivity between Kochi and Vietnam"

"I am also optimistic about expanding this connectivity by introducing additional flights from other Vietnam cities to the Kochi route, thereby fostering stronger ties and facilitating seamless travel," Lingeswara added.

(With inputs from PTI)