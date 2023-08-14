Direct flight service from Kerala to Vietnam launched, to fly out 4 days a week. Details here1 min read 14 Aug 2023, 09:25 AM IST
Direct flight services from Kerala to Vietnam launched from Cochin International airport
A direct flight service between Kerala's Kochi to Ho Chi Minh City in Vietnam was launched from Cochin International Airport on Saturday. The new service was announced after a meeting between Vietnamese Ambassador, Nguyen Thanh Hai, met Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on July 5. The ambassador had then promised to start a direct flight service between Kochi and Ho Chi Minh City.