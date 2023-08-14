Also Read: Maharaja steps back as Air India takes flight with The Vista logo

The new direct flight service designated as VJ1811 will operate on four days a week namely, Monday, Wednesday, Friday and Saturday. The flight will depart from Ho Chi Minh City at 19:20 hours and arrive at Cochin International Airport at 22:50 hours. Meanwhile, the return flight, VJ1812 will leave Kochi at 23:50 hours and reach Ho Chi Minh City at 6:40 hours.