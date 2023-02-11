Direct tax collection grows 24.09% to ₹15.67 lakh crore till Feb 10
After adjusting refunds, net direct tax collection stood at ₹12.98 lakh crore, 18.4per cent higher than the net collections for the corresponding period of last year.
The country's gross direct tax collection rose 24.09 per cent to ₹ ₹15.67 lakh crore till February 10, this fiscal, buoyed by an upsurge in personal income tax mop-up, the government data showed.
