The country's gross direct tax collection rose 24.09 per cent to ₹ ₹15.67 lakh crore till February 10, this fiscal, buoyed by an upsurge in personal income tax mop-up, the government data showed.

After adjusting refunds, net direct tax collection stood at ₹12.98 lakh crore, 18.4per cent higher than the net collections for the corresponding period of last year.

The net collection is 91.39 per cent of the total budget estimates of direct taxes for the current fiscal and 78.65 per cent of the revised estimates of direct taxes for the current fiscal. The Budget had estimated direct tax collection at ₹14.20 lakh crore this fiscal.

On gross basis, collections from corporate income tax (CIT) grew 19.33 per cent, while that for personal income tax (PIT) increased 29.63 per cent.

After adjustment of refunds, the net growth in CIT collections is 15.84 per cent and that in PIT collections is 21.93 per cent (PIT only)/ 21.23% (PIT including STT).

Refunds amounting to ₹2.69 lakh crore have been issued between April 1, 2022, to February 10, 2023, which are 61.58 per cent higher than refunds issued during the same period last year.