Direct tax collection grows 24.09% to 15.67 lakh crore till Feb 10

"Direct Tax collections up to 10th February, 2023 show that gross collections are at Rs. 15.67 lakh crore which is 24.09% higher than the gross collections for the corresponding period of last year. Direct Tax collection, net of refunds, stands at Rs. 12.98 lakh crore which is 18.40% higher than the net collections for the corresponding period of last year.," the Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) said in a statement.