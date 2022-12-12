Direct tax collection grows 24% to ₹8.77 lakh cr; nears 62% of Budget estimates1 min read . 02:32 PM IST
- The collection accounts for 61.79% of Budget Estimates for FY 2022-23.
The Ministry of Finance today said the net direct tax collection rose 24% to ₹8.77 lakh crore in the April-November of the current financial year. This accounts for 61.79% of the full-year Budget Estimates (BE) of direct tax collection for FY23 (April-March).
Taking to Twitter, the ministry wrote, "Direct tax collection net of refund stands at ₹8.77 lakh crore as of November 30, which is 24.26% higher than the net collection for the corresponding period last year."
The collection represents 61.79% of Budget Estimates for FY23.
Revenue Secretary Tarun Bajaj had earlier said that India's tax collection will exceed the budget estimate by nearly ₹4 lakh crore in the current fiscal.
In an interview to PTI, Bajaj had said that the growth in tax revenues will continue to be higher than the GDP growth, helped by formalisation of the economy and better compliance.
The Budget estimated direct tax collection at ₹14.20 lakh crore this financial year, higher than ₹14.10 lakh crore collected last fiscal (2021-22). Tax on corporate and individual income makes up for direct taxes.
Tax collection is an indicator of economic activity in any country.
The collection from the levy of tax on goods and services sold (GST) has flattened to around ₹1.45-1.50 lakh crore every month.
Refunds amounting to ₹2.15 lakh crore were issued between 1 April and 30 November, which is as much as 67% higher than the last year.
The Budget has also set a target of collecting ₹2.13 lakh crore and ₹3.35 lakh crore from customs and excise duties, respectively.
With agency inputs
