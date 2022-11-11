Gross direct tax collections up 31% to ₹10.54 lakh crore so far this fiscal1 min read . Updated: 11 Nov 2022, 08:17 PM IST
- This collection is 61.31% of the total budget Estimates of Direct Taxes for FY 2022-23, said the Finance Ministry.
The direct tax collections continue to register steady growth as the gross collections till 10 November were at ₹10.54 lakh crore, which is 30.69% higher than the gross collections for the corresponding period of last year, said Ministry of Finance on 11 November.