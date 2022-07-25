Direct tax collection rises over 41% to 3.54 lakh cr in Q1 of this fiscal

Other GST measures are - auto-population of distance based on the PIN Code in the e-Waybill; insertion of a new clause allowing the taxpayer to avail the ITC reflected in GSTR-2B only; blocking of e-Way Bill in case of non-filing of GSTR 1 and GSTR 3B for two months or two quarters and non-filing of CMP-08 for two quarters; auto cancellation in case of non-filing of returns for the consecutive periods of six months and revocation of GST Registration on the filing of all these returns; addition of restaurant services and thereby shifting the liability on Ecommerce operator like Swiggy, Zomato, etc. from April 1, 2022; and automatic calculation of interest in the GSTR 3B for the delay in payment of GST liability, among others.