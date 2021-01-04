‘Direct tax collection will improve with economy recovering’

Direct tax collection will also improve with the economy recovering. However, if the turnover of the company reduces, then its impact on income tax is much higher than that on the indirect tax. If the turnover is less than a certain benchmark, then instead of making profits, the company goes into loss, which will have to be adjusted against income in subsequent years. As part of the Atmanirbhar package, we had reduced the rate of tax deducted at source (TDS) and tax collected at source (TCS), a major contributor to direct tax receipts, by 25%. Also, we have abolished dividend distribution tax (DDT), which used to fetch substantial revenue. There will be some revenue loss there too. Though the economy is recovering, the impact on income tax will be higher than that on indirect taxes. Till now, year-to-year, direct tax receipts are down by 9.9% to ₹7.68 trillion at the end of December. This gap used to be much higher towards the end of the second quarter. In the fourth quarter, we hope that the situation will improve.