Direct tax receipts continue to grow at brisk pace: CBDT

The tax authority collected ₹4.36 trillion in gross corporate tax and ₹3.98 trillion in gross personal income tax, including STT, so far this year. A look at the mode of tax collections showed that the tax authority is collecting more in terms of taxes deducted at source (TDS). The tax department collected ₹4.34 trillion in TDS, ₹2.95 as advance tax, ₹77,164 crore in self-assessment tax, ₹20,080 crore in regular assessment and ₹8,933 crore in other ways.