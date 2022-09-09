Direct tax receipts grow 35% to ₹6.48 trillion1 min read . Updated: 09 Sep 2022, 09:42 PM IST
Central Government's direct tax collection witness a rise of 35% so far this fiscal compared to the same period a year ago
Central Government's direct tax collection witness a rise of 35% so far this fiscal compared to the same period a year ago
Listen to this article
NEW DELHI : Central government’s gross direct tax collection comprising corporate tax and personal income tax has surged by over 35% to ₹6.48 trillion so far this fiscal compared to the same period a year ago, said an official statement from the Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT).