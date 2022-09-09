NEW DELHI : Central government’s gross direct tax collection comprising corporate tax and personal income tax has surged by over 35% to ₹6.48 trillion so far this fiscal compared to the same period a year ago, said an official statement from the Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT).

The tax authority said that figures for provisional direct tax collection continue to register steady growth. The latest figures for this fiscal pertain to the period upto 8 September.

After refunds, direct tax receipts stands at Rs. 5.29 trillion which is 30.17 % higher than the net collections for the corresponding period of last year. This collection is 37.24% of the total budget estimates of direct tax receipts for FY23.

Tax refunds amounting to Rs.1.19 trillion have been issued so far this fiscal. This is 65.29% higher than the refunds issued during the same period last fiscal.

While corporate tax collections grew 25.95%, personal income tax collections (including securities transaction tax (STT)) grew 44.37% so far this year compared to same time a year ago. After adjustment of refunds, the net growth in corporate tax collections is 32.73% and that in personal income tax collections (including STT) is 28.32%.

According to Amit Singhania, partner at Shardul Amarchand Mangaldas & Co., the increase in direct taxes collections is encouraging and is indicative of robust economic growth. The growth rate of corporate income tax indicates buoyancy in the profitability of businesses, said Singhania.

The tax department has been taking a host of measures including widening the scope of data collection and expanding the scope of taxes collected or deducted at source in order to widen and deepen the tax base. The department also exchanges data with other agencies including the indirect tax administration to improve compliance.