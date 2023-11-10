Direct taxes jump, in lift for spending
Tax collections that are expected to beat budget estimates may help the government meet its fiscal deficit target and create space for welfare spending.
New Delhi: Net direct tax collections in FY24 jumped 22% from a year earlier to touch ₹10.6 trillion, official data released on Friday showed, creating additional spending room for the government in an election year. Provisional data till 9 November showed the government has so far collected 58% of the ₹18.2 trillion budgeted for FY24.