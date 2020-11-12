Direct-to-digital films on a bumpy ride

NEW DELHI: These are not good times for films in India even as many will see digital releases, bypassing the pressures that come with screenings at theatres. They have neither garnered the expected eyeballs nor have they managed to stay clear of controversies when the OTT (over-the-top) platforms had no regulation. While Akshay Kumar’s Laxmmi Bomb was forced to change its title to Laxmii after protests by Hindu groups, Tamil film Soorarai Pottru and Karan Johar’s Gunjan Saxena- Kargil Girl both ran into trouble with the Indian Air Force.

Media and entertainment industry experts say the meteoric rise of OTT platforms over the past few months have brought them under the scanner and the presence of big stars has ensured that they undergo similar pressure that mainstream film and TV content does.

Wednesday's notification of the I&B ministry bringing OTT and digital news content under its ambit may add to the troubles of online film releases as the sector is set to be regulated.

“India’s content consumption pattern has changed. Earlier, theatrical releases constituted a larger share of the pie but now due to covid-19, digital platforms have become almost the primary viewing mode for most content", Chandrima Mitra, partner at DSK Legal, said explaining why certain groups look at web releases now to be offended by or send notices to.

Legal firms like theirs, Mitra added, have always worked with filmmakers and producers for script clearance and to flag problematic aspects but for the past year, their web content has increased significantly. Most digital content earlier was simply licensed by or acquired from producers who already had a censor certificate for the films but OTTs are looking to create far more original content now.

To be sure, until Wednesday, video streaming platforms in India were not governed by a censor board or regulatory authority and firms, both foreign and local, had fewer compliance pressures.

In 2018, for instance, a plea was filed in the Delhi High Court by a Kolkata Congress worker seeking removal of some “offensive scenes" from the first season of Netflix series Sacred Games which he alleged, harmed the reputation of former prime minister Rajiv Gandhi. But the American streaming platform was not compelled to take any of its content down or modify it. However, OTT platforms have grown in size now.

According to a PwC report, India is the world’s fastest growing OTT market, set to emerge as the sixth-largest by 2024 and expected to grow at a CAGR of 28.6% over the next four years to touch revenues of $2.9 billion. Top stars like Akshay Kumar, Ajay Devgn and others have been eyeing the medium.

However, a report by investment firm Elara Capital Ltd said less than 38% of all films released directly on digital platforms due to the pandemic have garnered decent ratings. Recently, Laxmii, the first true-blue big-ticket Hindi film to have been acquired for more than Rs. 100 crore, has been completely panned by audiences.

“The low success of some of these films can be attributed to weak content, which has worked against OTT and in favour of cinema halls. OTT may have suffered losses (in terms of subscriber retention), due to films faring below expectations, which will impact premiums being paid for Hindi films for a direct digital release," Karan Taurani, research analyst at Elara Capital Ltd said.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via