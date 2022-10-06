‘Directionless’: BJP targets Congress' Bharat Jodo Yatra

Congress' Bharat Jodo Yatra entered its Karnataka leg on Monday. (ANI)

2 min read . 07:14 AM IST

In a series of tweets, Sudhakar who was formerly with the Congress and defected with several others from his party to the BJP in 2019 said that the grand old party ruled India for more than five decades with the sole policy of ‘divide and rule’.