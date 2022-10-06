‘Directionless’: BJP targets Congress' Bharat Jodo Yatra

In a series of tweets, Sudhakar who was formerly with the Congress and defected with several others from his party to the BJP in 2019 said that the grand old party ruled India for more than five decades with the sole policy of ‘divide and rule’.
The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Wednesday called the Congress' Bharat Jodo Yatra ‘directionless’ and said that it is only aimed at attacking RSS and its ideologies. Dr K Sudhakar, Karnataka’s minister for health, family welfare and medical education targeted Congress on his official Twitter handle.
“To describe @RahulGandhi’s #BharatJodoYatra in one word, it would be ‘directionless’. Seems like the futile rally is solely aimed at attacking #RSS and its ideologies," he tweeted.
The minister also said, “Congress ruled India for over five decades with the sole policy of divide & rule adopted by @RahulGandhi's ancestors! In fact, it is #RSS which has served in the path of national integration by rectifying Congress' wrongdoings. #BharatTodoYatra."
Continuing his attacks on Congress, and its Bharat Jodo Yatra, the Karnataka minister said that with this 3,500 km-long padayatra, Rahul Gandhi is trying to rectify the wrong doings of his ancestors.
Responding to the BJP's criticism on his official Twitter account, Congress legislator and chairman of the party’s communications wing Priyank Kharge said that the ruling party is ‘unnerved’ by Bharat Jodo Yatra.
“Dear @BJP4Karnataka, we know you are unnerved by #BharatJodoYatra. Why else would the CM make a press brief at 9 pm & the entire cabinet come out to make daily comments on it? Meanwhile, listen to what people have to say about your governance!" Kharge tweeted.
At present, the Bharat Jodo Yatra is in its Karnataka leg which will be passed for 21 days covering 511 km across the state. The Bharat Jodo Yatra began on September 7 from Kanyakumari and entered Karnataka last week after passing through Tamil Nadu and Kerala.
Rahul Gandhi has been walking continuously in the Yatra and reached Gundlupet in Karnataka on September 30 from Gudalur in neighbouring Tamil Nadu. Sonia Gandhi will also walk with the participants today, October 6, during the Karnataka leg of the Yatra.
