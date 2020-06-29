Directly digital streams on with Akshay, Devgn, Alia starrers on Disney+ Hotstar

Shankar declined to comment on the acquisition cost of the new titles. Industry experts say VoD platforms have consciously paid a premium to take films directly to digital to meet increasing consumer demand as OTT (over the top) viewership has spiked to unprecedented levels over the past three months. For Laxmmi Bomb, Dil Bechara and Lootcase which are Fox Star productions, Disney already owned the satellite TV and digital rights, having paid their co-producers in advance. For the others, a 25-30% premium on the production budget is likely.