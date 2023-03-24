Director Pradeep Sarkar passes away at 67

Sarkar is directing many films. He started his director debut with Vidya Balan’s Parineeta in 2005. Other films directed by him are Mardaani (2014), Laga Chunari Mein Daag (2007), Helicopter Eela (2018), Lafangey Parindey (2010). Not just films, Sarkar has also directed web series like Coldd Lassi Aur Chicken Masala (2019), Arranged Marriage And Forbidden Love (2020), Duranga (2022). In 2005, He was awarded Filmfare Award for Best Art Direction and Zee Cine Award for Most Promising Director for Parineeta. In 2006, he won Indira Gandhi Award for Best Debut Film of a Director.