Director Pradeep Sarkar passes away at 67

Director Pradeep Sarkar passes away at 672 min read . 09:57 AM IST
Filmmaker Pradeep Sarkar, known for hit films like Parineeta, Mardani passed away today
Filmmaker Pradeep Sarkar, known for hit films like Parineeta, Mardani passed away today. He was 67. As per media reports, He was rushed to to the hospital after his potassium levels dropped. Sarkar was on dialysis.
Taking to Twitter, Filmmaker Hansal Mehta shared a picture of Pradeep. He wrote, “Pradeep Sarkar. Dada. RIP."
Celebs from the film industry paid their tribute for the later director. Actor Ajay Devgan wrote, “The news of Pradeep Sarkar’s demise, ‘Dada’ to some of us is still hard to digest. My deepest condolences. My prayers are with the departed and his family. RIP Dada"
Director Kunal Kohli took to twitter to pay tribute to the late director and also dedicated a song. He wrote. “Shocked & Sad to hear about Dada Pradeep Sarkar. Really sweet man. Had lovely conversations about cinema with him. RIP Dada. Here’s a song from your film to celebrate you & your cinema"
Expressing shock, Actor Manoj Bajpai tweeted, “Ohh! That’s so shocking! Rest in peace Dada!!"
Giving details about his late rites, Actress Neetu Chandra wrote, “Very sad to know about our dearest director pradeepsrkar dada. I started my career with him. He had an aesthetic talent to make his films look larger than life. From Parineeta, laga chunri mein daag to a no. of movies. Dada, you will be be missed."
Sarkar is directing many films. He started his director debut with Vidya Balan’s Parineeta in 2005. Other films directed by him are Mardaani (2014), Laga Chunari Mein Daag (2007), Helicopter Eela (2018), Lafangey Parindey (2010). Not just films, Sarkar has also directed web series like Coldd Lassi Aur Chicken Masala (2019), Arranged Marriage And Forbidden Love (2020), Duranga (2022). In 2005, He was awarded Filmfare Award for Best Art Direction and Zee Cine Award for Most Promising Director for Parineeta. In 2006, he won Indira Gandhi Award for Best Debut Film of a Director.
