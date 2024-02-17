Director Rajkumar Santoshi sentenced to 2 years in jail in cheque return case
The complainant, Ashok Lal – a prominent industrialist and shipping magnate from Jamnagar – had claimed that he received 10 cheques of ₹10 lakh each from the filmmaker, totalling ₹1 crore, which subsequently bounced.
A Gujarat court in Jamnagar on 17 February sentenced filmmaker Rajkumar Santoshi to 2 years in jail in a cheque return case and directed him to pay ₹2 crore to the complainant, reported news agency PTI.
