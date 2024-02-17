Director Rajkumar Santoshi sentenced to 2 years in jail in cheque return case

A Gujarat court in Jamnagar on 17 February sentenced filmmaker Rajkumar Santoshi to 2 years in jail in a cheque return case and directed him to pay ₹2 crore to the complainant, reported news agency PTI. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The complainant, Ashok Lal – a prominent industrialist and shipping magnate from Jamnagar – had claimed that he received 10 cheques of ₹10 lakh each from the filmmaker, totaling ₹1 crore, which subsequently bounced.

The advocate for the businessman in the case, Piyush Bhojani, confirmed the sentencing to ANI on Saturday.

According to Bhojani, Lal contributed ₹1 crore to Rajkumar Santoshi's film. However, Santoshi allegedly sent the magnate 10 cheques of ₹10 lakh each.

When the cheques were deposited in the bank within the stipulated time frame, they bounced, the businessman alleged. He added that he first tried to establish contact with the filmmaker over this matter, but all attempts to establish contact with the filmmaker failed. Following this, he filed a lawsuit under the Negotiable Instruments Act and approached the court in 2017 after Santoshi failed to return the money. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

"Subsequently, the accused applied to transfer the case filed against him to a Mumbai court, which was challenged by the complainant in the sessions court. The sessions court directed that all cases against Santoshi be heard in the Jamnagar," Lal's lawyer Piyush Bhojani said.

The court then issued a summons against the filmmaker but he failed to respond to it.

Despite summons, when Santoshi did not appear in the Jamnagar court, it issued a bailable warrant against him after which he made an appearance, Bhojani said. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Judge VJ Gadhvi from the Jamnagar Court, while hearing the case on Saturday, ordered a two-year jail sentence for Santoshi while asking him to repay double the amount that he owes to the businessman.

Also, Judge VJ Gadhvi then allowed Santoshi's appeal for a 30-day stay on the order to allow him to appeal in a higher court.

Santoshi's upcoming film 'Lahore 1947' is being produced under the banner of Aamir Khan Productions. This project marks the collaboration of Sunny Deol, Santoshi, and Aamir Khan for the first time. This film will also mark the 17th venture under Aamir Khan Productions (AKP). {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Rajkumar Santoshi and Sunny Deol combined previously to deliver three box office hits in the form of 'Ghayal,' 'Damini,' and 'Ghatak.'



