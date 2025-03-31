Director Sanoj Mishra, who offered film to Maha Kumbh girl Monalisa, arrested on rape charges

Renowned director Sanoj Mishra, who grabbed headlines for offering a film to Maha Kumbh sensation Monalisa Bhonsle, has been arrested in Delhi on rape charges, reported News18 on Monday citing sources.

According to the report, a young woman from a small town accused Sanoj Mishra of repeatedly exploiting her on the pretext of making her a film star.

The victim, in her complaint, stated that while living in Jhansi in 2020, she first connected with Sanoj Mishra through TikTok and Instagram. On June 17, 2021, Mishra allegedly called her and claimed he was at Jhansi railway station. On refusing to come, Mishra allegedly threatened to take his own life if she didn’t come, added News18.

Scared with the threat, the victim agreed to meet him the next day. Mishra allegedly took her to a resort on June 18, 2021, allegedly gave her intoxicants and assaulted her. He also recorded obscene videos and threatened to leak them if she resisted, she alleged.

In her complaint, the victim further alleged that Mishra continued to exploit her on multiple occasions with the false promise of marriage and offered her roles in films to manipulate her.

According to the Times of India, the Delhi Police stated that Sanoj Mishra was taken into custody regarding the rape allegation after being arrested in Ghaziabad. They stated that the arrest followed the Delhi High Court's denial of his request for bail.

"Sanoj Mishra was apprehended by the Delhi Police following intelligence gathering and technical surveillance. It is alleged that he raped a girl from a small town, who aspired to become a heroine, several times," TOI reported, quoting a Delhi Police statement.

Monalisa Bhonsle, a 16-year-old garland seller from Indore, became a viral sensation at the 2025 Maha Kumbh Mela in Uttar Pradesh's Prayagraj. Due to her striking features, she was compared to the Mona Lisa. She gained attention for her beauty, leading to a flood of selfie requests and social media attention, which eventually disrupted her livelihood and forced her to leave the festival venue.

Who is Sanoj Mishra? A month after Monalisa’s viral moment, reports stated that she was offered a movie role. Days later, filmmaker Sanoj Mishra confirmed that he was casting her in his upcoming project, The Diary of Manipur.

He also added that he has started giving her acting lessons and he was seen taking Monalisa to several events.

Mishra has helmed several films over the years, including Gandhigiri, Ram Ki Janmabhoomi, Lafange Nawab, Dharm Ke Saudagar, and Kashi To Kashmir, among others.