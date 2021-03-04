Direct-to-digital movie premieres to phase out as theatres make a comeback

“OTT platforms are still looking at a slightly up-market youth as their target audience and these direct-to-digital premieres will stabilize (with platforms realising long-format originals appeal better to these viewers)," film trade and exhibition expert Girish Johar said, admitting that the trend was on the upside because of the pandemic-induced shutdown of theatres. According to trade experts, Varun Dhawan’s Coolie No.1 and Akshay Kumar’s Laxmii would have made close to ₹80 crore and ₹100 crore respectively, had they released in cinemas. In addition, they would have made more from the sale of rights to satellite TV and digital platforms.

