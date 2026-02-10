'Dirty linen is being washed in court': Delhi HC asks Sunjay Kapur's family to resolve inheritance case peacefully

Amid ongoing disputes over late industrialist Sunjay Kapur’s inheritance, the Delhi High Court on Tuesday asked his mother, wife and family members to "peacefully" resolve their differences.

Calling it a "sorry" situation, the High Court said they must not let God's "blessing" of financial wealth turn into a "curse".

Justice Mini Pushkarna asked the counsels of Sunjay Kapur's mother Rani Kapur, wife Priya Kapur, and his sister Mandhira Kapur Smith to sit together to resolve the issues in a manner that everyone's interest was safeguarded.

Financial blessing should not become a curse, says HC "Any chance of mediation? Dirty linen is being washed in court. God has blessed you with financial wealth," the court said during the hearing.

"All of you should try to respect relations ...Way forward is resolution in a peaceful manner. Blessing should not become a curse. Efforts need to be from both sides," the court orally observed.

The High Court was hearing a lawsuit filed by 80-year-old Rani Kapur against her daughter-in-law, Priya Kapur, and others, seeking that their purported family trust be declared "null and void".

Rani Kapur, in her lawsuit, alleged that the "RK Family Trust", which was established in her name in October 2017, was a product of "forged, fabricated and fraudulent" documents.

Sunjay Kapur's mother also alleged that she had been wrongly divested of all her rights, assets and legacy.

During the hearing, Justice Pushkarna observed that Priya Kapur should see that it was the plaintiff's husband who "founded everything" and the fruits of his labour should be shared by all.

Sunjay Kapur passed away on 12 June 2025 after collapsing during a polo match in England. He reportedly suffered a sudden cardiac arrest.

The HC issued notice to Rani Kapur on an application by Priya Kapur seeking rejection of the lawsuit. It also issued notice to Priya Kapur and other defendants on Rani Kapur's application to stay the disbursal of dividends of a company to the daughter-in-law and to preserve the estate.

Rani Kapur has sought a direction from the HC to permanently restrain the defendants – her daughter-in-law Priya Kapur and others, including grandchildren, from utilising or acting in furtherance of the "RK Family Trust" in any manner whatsoever.

Rani Kapur claimed that she was the sole beneficiary of the entire estate of her late husband, Surinder Kapur, who was the promoter of several businesses, including the 'Sona Group of Companies', and a "systematic fraud" was committed on her when the assets were transferred to the Trust.

"By means of a complex web of illegal transactions undertaken by the defendant Nos. 1 to 9 (Priya Kapur and others) in an unfortunate collusion with the plaintiff's now deceased son, late Mr. Sunjay Kapur, all the plaintiff's assets vest in one fraudulent trust titled - RK Family Trust, without her knowledge," the lawsuit said.

