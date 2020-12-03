Disability Day: Modi says resilience of persons with disabilities inspire us

On the occasion of International Disability Day , Prime Minister Narendra Modi took to twitter to say, the resilience and fortitude of persons with disabilities inspires us.

He further adds, India has taken numerous measures to ensure a positive change in the lives of persons with disabilities, as he gave a call for collectively working towards ensuring opportunity and improving accessibility for them.

The International Day of Persons with Disabilities is annually observed on December 3.

This year, the UN has said, it will be commemorated on December 4 in conjunction with the 13th session of the Conference of States Parties to the Convention on the Rights of Persons with Disabilities.

The UN choose the theme of "Building Back Better: toward a disability-inclusive, accessible and sustainable post COVID-19 World" to commemorate the International Day of Persons with Disabilities this year. In this context the Prime Minister posted another tweet, saying n line with the year’s UN's theme of “Building Back Better: toward a disability-inclusive, accessible and sustainable post COVID-19 World", let us collectively keep working towards ensuring opportunity and improving accessibility for our Divyang sisters and brothers.

